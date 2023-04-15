Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson lit up the NFL field whenever they played. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now retired, whereas the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is locked in a contract stalemate with his franchise. It just goes to show how everything in the NFL is so transient that one never knows how it will end up.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda's 'The BallFather Podcast', former NFL head coach Mike Smith was on hand to make sense of the situation. He contended that the Ravens were making the case that he was not getting the money because they wanted to build a team around him. They just gave Odell Beckham Jr. $18 million as a free agent wide receiver. Coach Smith said,

“I think what they're trying to send the message is that we have made the offer rather than a non-exclusive tag. But what we're doing is we're taking the money that we aren't using for you long term, trying to add guys to help you win now. And I think that's what he wants to do. And does that lead to a long-term contract in Baltimore? We don't know. But it may lead for him to have long-term contracts somewhere else."

He also compared Lamar Jackson's situation to Tom Brady's, saying that in the NFL things often happen year-on-year. This means there are no guarantees because of the cap situation one finds themselves in. He pointed out that Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots was once unthinkable, but it did happen. Coach Smith commented,

"And, you know, really in the NFL, it's a year-to-year bridge. It really is. It doesn't matter who you are. If the situation is such, it's a year-to-year thing. Who would have thought Tom Brady ever would have left New England? But he had you know, he had to leave because of the cap consequences where they kept pushing money out.”

Tom Brady is not the only quarterback Lamar Jackson is being compared to

As Mike Smith also said separately, when speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, it is important to make the right comparisons when talking about Lamar Jackson's situation.

Joe Haden @joehaden23 2018 Qb draft class

First 5 year earnings:



1st pick Baker mayfield 48.4 million

3rd pick Sam Darnold 49.3 million

7th pick Josh Allen 85 million

10th pick Josh Rosen 18.7 million

32nd pick Lamar Jackson 32.7 million 2018 Qb draft classFirst 5 year earnings:1st pick Baker mayfield 48.4 million3rd pick Sam Darnold 49.3 million7th pick Josh Allen 85 million10th pick Josh Rosen 18.7 million32nd pick Lamar Jackson 32.7 million

Many have been comparing him, the 32nd overall pick, to Josh Allen, who was the 7th overall pick, and why they are getting different amounts of money from their initial contracts.

Now, we have to wait and observe to see how the situation plays out and where Lamar Jackson ends up. It is still a long time before the next season starts and the dominoes may eventually fall closer to that time.

