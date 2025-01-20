Ex-NFL LB eats his words, apologizes to Josh Allen and Co. as Bills charge into AFC championship

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho reversed his stance on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills following their gritty 27-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. His dramatic shift came after Allen guided Buffalo past three straight divisional round losses into their second AFC championship appearance.

Acho, a prominent NFL analyst, previously predicted doom for the Bills during a segment of FS1's "Speak" in May. His earlier criticism targeted the team's roster construction and suggested that their championship aspirations had evaporated.

Speaking on "The Facility" on Monday, Acho delivered a passionate retraction of his assessment. His words came hours after Allen's Bills survived a late Ravens rally, secured by Mark Andrews' dropped two-point conversion and a successful onside kick recovery.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Josh Allen's win yesterday, it tells me the Bills' Super Bowl window was never closed," Acho said. "As long as Josh Allen is there, I was wrong. I was wrong because I thought the Bills' Super Bowl window was closed. I know Bills, I apologize you won't be able to clip out this take and use it as motivation because I'm praising you."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

The apology marked a complete reversal from Acho's prediction in May.

"Bills fans, I'm not even going to attempt to lie to you," Acho said. "The truth is, this is likely the worst season y'all will have in the last five years. Not necessarily by win-loss record, but it is the worst season because y'all don't have hope. You don't have enough talent to compete."

Josh Allen is not replaceable, says Acho

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Acho's latest assessment highlighted Allen's singular importance to Buffalo's success.

"The players on that Bills team are replaceable, except for that one in Josh Allen," Acho said. "And as long as Josh Allen is there, the Super Bowl windows open."

The quarterback justified this faith against Baltimore, leading three rushing touchdowns on four first-half drives. Although his passing numbers were modest — 16 completions on 22 attempts for 127 yards — Allen's ground presence and eight carries proved crucial.

Buffalo's victory sets up another heavyweight clash with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. This matchup marks their fourth playoff encounter, with Kansas City winning the previous three, including the 2020 AFC championship.

The Bills' resilience at home, where they've gone 10-0 this season to tie their franchise record from 1990, adds another layer to Allen's leadership. His ability to deliver in crucial moments is evidenced by the team's defensive takeaways and timely scoring drives against Baltimore. This continues to reshape narratives about Buffalo's championship potential.

While media personalities rushed to defend Lamar Jackson after the Ravens' loss, Allen's stellar postseason showing reinforces Acho's revised stance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.