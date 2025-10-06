"Who's running the show in Philly?": Ex-NFL LB rips Eagles over A.J. Brown drama and Saquon Barkley’s reduced role

Saquon Barkley's Philadelphia Eagles are doing some soul-searching after the Denver Broncos managed to pull off a comeback no one saw coming. The shock took place on Oct. 5, but by Oct. 6, one NFL analyst believes he's onto something about why the game went the way it did with Denver winning 21-17.Speaking on the &quot;Speakeasy&quot; sports show in a clip posted on X on Oct. 8, former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho raised big questions about what was going on behind the scenes. Acho suggested that Saquon Barkley's usage decline was due to Brown.&quot;The Eagles don't have a head of the house. AJ Brown kicks up a little bit of dust last week,&quot; Acho said. &quot;Now, all of a sudden, Saquon Barkley gets six carries? ... Who's calling the shots in Philly?&quot;&quot;Nick Sirianni, you can't allow A.J. Brown being disgruntled to give Saquon Barkley, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, maybe the greatest season a running back has ever had if you include playoffs in the history of football, six carries.&quot;&quot;Who is running the show in Philly? If it's the offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, he ain't wearing nobody's pants. He don't, because there's no way you can let A.J. brown being disgruntled cause you to completely change your identity that much.&quot;The Eagles lost to Denver in their building for the first time since 1986, magnifying the importance of the stumble. Philadelphia led for most of the game, but instead of using Barkley, who still managed to earn 58 receiving yards and a touchdown in the contest, the offense used other pieces, including Brown.Saquon Barkley's Week 6 matchup offers potential usage decline explanationSaquon Barkley at Broncos at Eagles - Source: GettyThe Philadelphia Eagles won't have long to regroup, but luckily, they will be facing a team that has perennially been down on their luck.The Eagles are set to face Barkley's former team, the New York Giants, on Thursday Night Football, just four days after their Week 5 showdown.The game takes place in New York, giving a prime opportunity for the Eagles to use Saquon Barkley to the max to take down his former team. Between the criticism for the light usage on the ground and the prime revenge ability of the game, the Eagles have every reason to use Barkley early and often in Week 6.All season long, the Eagles have been hesitant to use Barkley in a full-on bellcow role, as the back has received more than 20 carries just once this season. There's a chance that Nick Sirianni, who let Barkley rest instead of pursuing records in Week 18 in 2024, chose to &quot;save&quot; his carries for the upcoming matchup taking place just four days later.Either way, A.J. Brown's Eagles have no choice but to turn the page and figure out the solution to make a statement in primetime to help erase the gut punch the franchise received in their first loss since December 22, 2024.