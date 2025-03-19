Ex-NFL LB Sione Takitaki’s wife Alyssa shares brutal truth of NFL free agency after his release by Patriots

NFL free agency isn’t just stressful for players; it’s a roller coaster for their families, too. And no one’s feeling that more than Alyssa Takitaki, the wife of former New England Patriots linebacker Sione Takitaki.

She’s calling it like it is:

“We’re essentially homeless ... for now.”

Takitaki was released three weeks ago after one season in New England. The former Cleveland Browns LB signed as an unrestricted free agent last year, but now, he’s back in limbo, waiting for the next call. And for Alyssa, that means living in complete uncertainty.

“The NFL free agency is crazy," she said in a TikTok on Monday. "I don’t know where I’m going to live. I don’t know where I’m going to live!

“You're trying to figure it out. I have no idea where we're going to be, though, and it always happens this way where you think you're going somewhere and then last minute ... you're actually going over here.”

It’s nothing new for the Sione Takitaki. She recalled Sione’s 2019 draft Day moment, thinking he’d land with one team, only for the Browns to call while he was in the bathroom.

Drafted 80th out of BYU, Sione Takitaki has played in 83 regular-season games (40 starts) over six seasons, racking up 258 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. He’s also made his mark in the playoffs, tallying 11 tackles and a pick in three postseason starts.

Last year, he suited up for 11 games with the Patriots (four starts), notching 18 tackles and three special teams stops. But now, the waiting game begins again.

For Alyssa, the only certainty in the NFL is uncertainty:

“I physically have to slap myself when I start looking for homes on Zillow.”

Patriots cut LB Sione Takitaki, push cap space near $130M

The Patriots just got more in cap space. New England parted ways with LB Sione Takitaki, a 2024 free-agency addition, clearing $2.68 million in savings. That pushes their available cap space close to a staggering $130 million.

Sione Takitaki signed a two-year, $6.65 million deal last offseason after leaving the Browns. But injuries and limited playing time (194 defensive snaps, 27% usage rate) kept him from securing a key role. A knee scope early in the season forced him onto the reserve/PUP list, costing him the first five games. He played in just 11 contests, starting four, and only surpassed a 40% snap rate twice.

The former BYU standout was a 36-game starter for Cleveland before injuries derailed his momentum. He tore his ACL in 2022 but battled back in 2023, only to find himself on the move again. Now a vested veteran, he heads straight to free agency.

With linebacker depth still a concern, the Patriots, now led by Mike Vrabel, will need reinforcements. But with this much cap room, they’ve got plenty of options.

