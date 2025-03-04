Ex-NFL player questions Bengals’ top-heavy spending plan on Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins amid glaring defensive weaknesses

Are the Cincinnati Bengals playing financial Jenga with their roster? Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel certainly thinks so. On "The Scoop City Podcast," Daniel raised concerns about the Bengals’ decision to invest heavily in their star wide receivers while leaving glaring holes elsewhere.

“What do you guys think about Tee Higgins and Jamar Chase?," Daniel said (Timestamp: 7:19). "My thing is, I would have been a part of the group that probably was like, 'Hey, the Bengals cannot afford Tee Higgins.' Because I think Tee Higgins is a great player, but personally, I would rather have Trey Hendrickson back.”

Daniel’s reasoning? Numbers don’t lie.

The Bengals already have Joe Burrow’s record-setting contract on the books, and now they’re trying to pay Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins and Hendrickson – four stars earning over $28 million a year.

Questioning how the Bengals can balance their cap while maintaining a competitive roster, Daniel said:

“First of all, I don't think they can keep all three. I don't know what you know about the situation, but financially, are you gonna—you know? I mean, plus Joe Burrow. You have four star players making over $28 million a year. You just have so many other holes elsewhere, right? I just don’t know how you do it because you need — there are other holes.”

Cincinnati recently placed the franchise tag on Higgins for a second straight year, locking him in for 2025 at $26.2 million if a long-term deal isn’t reached by the July 15 deadline. The move signals its commitment, but the long-term financial puzzle remains.

Higgins, a 2020 second-round pick, has been a key part of the Bengals’ rise. He’s racked up 4,595 receiving yards and 34 TDs in five seasons, but injuries have been a concern – he’s played just 12 games in each of the past two seasons. Even so, he put up 10 TDs in 2024, tying for sixth in the league.

For now, Cincinnati’s banking on its offensive firepower. But as Daniel suggests, their defensive gaps might cost them when it matters most.

Tee Higgins tagged again, but will he stay in Cincinnati?

The Bengals have placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins for a second straight year. But don’t assume Joe Burrow will be throwing him passes just yet – Higgins can still be traded.

This is the last time the Bengals can use the tag on Higgins, meaning his long-term future in Cincinnati remains uncertain. While the move ensures he won’t hit free agency, teams around the league are circling. On "NFL Live," ESPN's Mina Kimes pointed out three teams that could make a play for the star receiver.

"It's not a particularly great receiver draft,” Kimes said. “So, if I'm a team like the Patriots, Commanders, the Chargers, I'm calling and seeing if it's a possibility.”

Higgins remains one of the league’s top wideouts when healthy. In 2024, he hauled in 73 catches for 911 yards (12.5 yards per reception) and 10 TDs. Despite missing some time due to injuries, he still ranked among the most reliable red-zone threats.

Now, the big question: Do the Bengals run it back with Higgins, or do they cash in while they can? His future in stripes is far from guaranteed.

