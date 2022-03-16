"Now is the time to win" - Former NFL player believes Aaron Rodgers must deliver Packers another Super Bowl following contract extension

Former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday discussed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the ESPN morning show Get Up.

The former Super Bowl-winning center said on the show that now is the time for the Packers quarterback to win a Super Bowl now that he has a contract extension:

"The bottom line is the Green Bay Packers needed to win a Super Bowl, and so when you have that type of leverage, you can wield it however you want to and from a guy who's played 17 years with the same franchise and gone through ups and downs of what this thing looks like, now is the time to win the Super Bowl. No different than the Rams we talked about last year. You got to get this is going all in. So, if you're Green Bay, you're looking at Aaron Rodgers going, 'Hey, we're paying you the money. We're doing it your way. It's Super Bowl or bust.'”

Saturday concluded his point by asserting that, being in the NFC is a major advantage to get to the Super Bowl as more of the better quarterbacks are in the AFC:

"So, it's must Super Bowl time. He's in the NFC which gives him a strong advantage because of how good a quality of quarterbacks are in the AFC. He's got basically the Bucs right now and the Rams that he's competing against. Build this thing up and let's go take a shot. Let's get Adams signed, get him on. Bring some other another receiver in to make this offense more explosive. In the latter part of the season. This is a team that's got to win it all. They're showing they're willing to do and he's got to do his part."

Can Aaron Rodgers lead Green Bay back to the Super Bowl?

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

The four-time NFL MVP led the Packers to the Super Bowl back in the 2010 season when they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl 45.

In the end, the Packers defeated the Steelers by a score of 31- 25 as Rodgers won MVP for the game. Rodgers threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns on 24 of 39 passing.

Since then, the closest the 38-year-old quarterback and team have been is the NFC Championship Game, losing in their last four appearances since the 2010 season.

Can the 10-time Pro Bowl signal-caller lead Green Bay back to another Lombardi Trophy? We’ll see when the 2022 season gets into motion.

