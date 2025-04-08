Ex-NFL QB advises Raiders against drafting Ashton Jeanty with sixth pick

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky doesn't like the idea of the Las Vegas Raiders potentially drafting Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State running back has been heavily linked to the Raiders ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, as Las Vegas holds the sixth pick.

On Tuesday, Orlovsky quote-tweeted a video of himself and Ryan Clark commenting on the Raiders and their offseason moves on ESPN's "NFL Live."

"The Raiders shouldn’t draft Jeanty," Orlovsky wrote on X.

The argument could be made that Las Vegas should look to who some are calling a generational talent at the running back position. Jeanty rushed 374 times for 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024. Jeanty also helped out in the receiving game, hauling in 23 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders didn't have a single rusher last season who ran for over 500 yards. Their leading rusher on the season was Alexander Mattison, who had 132 carries for 420 yards and four touchdowns. With a new-look Raiders in 2025, perhaps Las Vegas will take a look at Jeanty after all.

Las Vegas Raiders look completely different in 2025

The Raiders hired former Seattle Seahawks head coach and Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll to serve as their head coach next season. Carroll decided to bring his former quarterback along with him, as the Raiders traded away the 92nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft to Seattle in exchange for Geno Smith.

With a new quarterback and head coach duo in Las Vegas, with such a high pick in the draft, perhaps the Raiders will instead look to select the best wide receiver off the board, gifting Smith a new weapon to throw to in an offense that was led in receiving by tight end Brock Bowers last season.

The Raiders finished with a record of 4-13 last season, dead last in the AFC West division rankings. With the addition of Carroll, Smith and what's expected to be a highly productive rookie who will come in via the sixth overall pick, the Raiders are hoping for a drastic improvement from their 2024 efforts.

