Ex-NFL QB blames Lamar Jackson for Mark Andrews' meltdown in failed 2-point conversion vs. Bills - "It was not accurate"

Lamar Jackson should be one of the NFL's most successful quarterbacks in an ideal world, but his Baltimore Ravens' tendency for crumbling in playoff games is costing him. And according to a former quarterback, the latest of the failures is on him.

With just over one and a half minutes left in Sunday's Divisional Round at the Buffalo Bills, the two-time MVP found tight end Mark Andrews for a seemingly guaranteed two-pointer - only for his 2018 batchmate to fail to catch the ball, resulting in a 25-27 loss.

According to Chris Simms, that throw was poor. Speaking to Kay Adams on Monday, he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That ball needs to be on time and it was not accurate... This play is open. This was the perfect play call. So we can’t get mad at Todd Monken. What I’m saying is Mark Andrews in his meeting in Baltimore is going to get a negative grade for the drop."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He continued:

"But also in Lamar Jackson’s meeting with his quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, he is gonna get a negative grade for this throw. It was late, he didn’t throw it with the same authority he usually throws it. He made it as hard as it could possibly be for a wide-open touchdown."

Expand Tweet

Emmanuel Acho also blames Lamar Jackson after Mark Andrews drop leading to Divisional Round loss

Simms' take drew condemnation from his peers, like ESPN analysts Marcus Spears and Liam Beatus and The Washington Post's Rushard D. Anderson. However, Fox Sports' Emmanuel Acho agreed with him.

During Monday's episode of 'The Facility', the former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker said:

"Lamar Jackson, when it matters most, for whatever reason he doesn’t show up. Is it coincidence, causation, or correlation? ...The bigger issue at hand is when Lamar Jackson has to play his best, he simply does not play his best. That is the greater issue because we can see another unanimous MVP-caliber season."

Expand Tweet

Jackson deflected some of the blame off of Andrews and onto himself during his media availability, referencing his interception and sack fumble in the first half, the latter of which led to a touchdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.