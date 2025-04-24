Ex-NFL QB calls Georgia LB Jalon Walker the "most overrated guy in the draft" in harsh criticism

Jalon Walker is regarded as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms called the Georgia linebacker "the most overrated guy in the draft."

Earlier this week, Simms appeared on the "Check The Mic" podcast and told Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson his thoughts on Walker.

"Jalon Walker, I don't understand it totally," Simms said. "To me, he's the most overrated guy in the draft. And I know I'm not a popular guy with that comment. But, like, I don't look at a top-tier linebacker that gets off blocks, and gets natural instincts to get on the ball.

"And as a pass-rusher, I love his explosive ability, but I don't love his bend and ofcourse being 6'1" scares the crap out of me. Like, to say top 10, you have to have a special plan for this kinda guy.

"And when I hear that, I start to go, 'Huh, special plan, but what's he really good at?' And even when I talk to people in the NFL, they're like, 'Well, we're gonna try to move him around.' Then I just go to Isaiah Simmons and I go, 'Oh, yeah, we're good at everything, but not great at anything, right?' That kind of player. And, that's just not what I would want as my first defensive pick."

Despite Simms' critical comments on Walker, several teams have been linked with taking him in the first round. The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are reportedly monitoring the linebacker.

Jalon Walker won the national championship with Georgia in his freshman year

Georgia Bulldogs LB Jalon Walker - Source: Getty

Jalon Walker committed to Georgia in 2022 and helped the team win the national title in his freshman year. He played in all 15 games, recording nine tackles and 1.0 sacks.

In his final year with the Bulldogs, Walker racked up 60 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass-breakups as the team finished with an 11-3 record. He also won the Butkus Award and was named a first-team All-American for the 2024 season.

During his three seasons at Georgia, Walker posted 89 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three passes defended, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble across 43 games.

