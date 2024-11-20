Ex-NFL QB clears Aaron Rodgers of blame, highlights true cause of Jets' struggles

On Tuesday's edition of "The Facility" podcast, Chase Daniel talked about the New York Jets' deep-rooted organizational chaos. His criticism shifted the blame away from Aaron Rodgers and squarely onto Jets team owner Woody Johnson.

The former NFL quarterback brought a critical insider perspective to the Jets' underperformance.

"Is the Jets' mess all Aaron Rodgers' fault? No," Daniel said. "In fact, I'd say very little of it is. This season will be the 14th straight season that the Jets have missed the playoffs. It's the longest drought in all North American Sports. How many games has Rogers played? Played 10-12, and you're missing 14 straight seasons."

Daniel's statistical breakdown highlighted the depth of the Jets' problems. He argued that Rodgers, who has played minimal games, cannot be responsible for a 14-year playoff absence that predates his arrival.

The problem starts with Woody Johnson, not Aaron Rodgers says Chase Daniel

Chase Daniel's criticism targeted Woody Johnson directly.

"The problem with me is Woody Johnson," Daniel said. "So this dysfunction stems from him, and there's a reason why they haven't made the playoffs in so long."

The QB-turned-commentator outlined a clear message to the Jets ownership: stop interfering.

"You are not a GM," Daniel said. "You are not a head coach. Yes, you have the money. You hire those guys. Quit interfering."

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on Tuesday about Johnson's "increasingly meddlesome" approach to personnel decisions. The Jets owner reportedly demanded the benching of safety Tony Adams.

On ESPN's Manningcast in October, Bill Belichick had the same assessment as Daniel. The legendary coach described the Jets as a franchise that has "barely won over 30 percent in the last 10 years," highlighting a systemic leadership problem.

The 2024 season epitomizes this dysfunction. Johnson fired then-Jets coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start, then dismissed GM Joe Douglas seven weeks later. The team's record plummeted to 3-8, with rumors swirling about potentially benching Aaron Rodgers.

Yahoo! Sports revealed another layer of complexity. Johnson's potential political aspirations — including a possible ambassadorial appointment — might further compromise the team's focus. The franchise appears trapped between sporting ambitions and political maneuvering.

The Jets stand at a critical crossroads. The franchise's future hinges on creating a stable, professional management free from destructive ownership intervention.

