Ex-NFL QB drops 3-word reaction to Myles Garrett getting $123,500,000 as guaranteed money with contract extension

Myles Garrett announced early in the 2025 NFL offseason that he would be seeking a trade from the Cleveland Browns. This no longer seems to be the case after the two sides agreed to a record-breaking deal. His new contract is worth a massive $123.5 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Among the many who reacted to the recent news was former quarterback and current analyst Dan Orlovsky. He shared ESPN reporter Adam Schefter's report from his personal X account with a simple three-word response.

"OH MY GOSH," Orlovsky wrote.

Myles Garrett is now officially the first non-quarterback to earn a contract worth at least $40 million in AAV. He surpassed Maxx Crosby for the record, who recently signed a new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders worth $35.5 million in AAV, which tied Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.

Many rumors were swirling in regards to where Garrett would be traded ahead of the 2025 NFL season, but his epic extension essentially puts an end to all of them. He now appears locked in with the Browns going forward as the Browns look to get back to being competitive following a disappointing season last year.

What Myles Garrett contract means for Browns ahead of 2025 NFL season

Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are coming off an extremely disappointing season that included them turning in just a 3-14 record. This may have sparked Myles Garrett's announcement that he wanted to be traded, but the circumstances have apparently changed after he signed his record-breaking contract extension.

It appeared that the Browns may have been headed for a rebuilding phase, especially if they were to trade their best overall player and one of the most dominant defenders in the entire NFL. Garrett admitted that he wanted to play for a team that would be contending for a Super Bowl ring, so it's possible that the franchise convinced him that it is not planning a rebuild.

If the Browns want to be contenders this year, they will have some legitimate issues to address first. The most important is their quarterback position after Deshaun Watson suffered an injury that is expected to sideline him for most or all of the upcoming season.

While they currently own the second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft to potentially select a new quarterback, extending Myles Garrett instead of trading him could mean they have other plans. They could potentially target a veteran free agent and use this pick on an elite prospect such as Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

The Browns made the playoffs just two seasons ago, so they may be closer to contention than they initially appear.

