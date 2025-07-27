  • home icon
Ex-NFL QB drops bold take on Kirk Cousins serving as backup to Michael Penix Jr. in 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 27, 2025 14:13 GMT
Ex-NFL QB drops bold take on Kirk Cousins serving as backup to Michael Penix Jr. in 2025 NFL season

A year after being selected by the Atlanta Falcons as the eighth pick in last year's draft, Michael Penix Jr. is expected to be the starting quarterback in 2025. Penix's rise to QB1 coincides with circulating trade rumors involving veteran Kirk Cousins.

Since Cousins' possible departure or switch to a backup role has gotten attention, both fans and analysts are speculating about what this could mean for the Falcons.

Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst, offered his thoughts on the quarterback situation in Atlanta on Saturday. On NFL on ESPN, he said he would be completely in favor of the Falcons keeping Cousins as a backup to Penix.

"They want to win. They want to start to establish a winning culture and win football games and be a playoff contender," Orlovsky said. "If Michael Penix is the guy for this year, then Kirk Cousins is the backup, so be it.
"As long as those pass rushers hit, because they don't have a first-round pick next year. If I'm Atlanta, I wanna protect that position at all costs, just like I did last year."

Orlovsky also seems to believe that if Penix Jr. excels as a quarterback in his first season as a starter, the Falcons might be able to contend for the NFC South crown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"And I think that this is a dangerous football team," the analyst added. "You guys know the pass rusher better than me, but if Michael Penix is really good, if everyone's penciling in Tampa Bay to win the division, probably rightfully so, but if Michael Penix is a great guy, this team's got the chance to win 10/11 games."
Penix Jr. showed signs of promise in the five games (three starts) he played for the Falcons last season. He recorded a 58% completion rate and finished with three touchdowns and 775 passing yards.

Penix Jr. will get the chance to show his full potential when the team begins its campaign on September 7 against the Buccaneers.

Michael Penix Jr. believes Falcons' offense is one of the best in the league

The Falcons have attempted to surround Michael Penix Jr. with quality this season. Penix Jr. believes the team has a strong, talented offense that may compete at the highest level.

“Potential? We should be the best in the league,” Penix told reporters on Thursday after practice. “You know, with the guys we got around us. You know we've got a great offensive line as well. We should be unstoppable. So that’s our goal. We want to be No. 1 in all categories.”

Penix Jr., 25, is surrounded by several good offensive playmakers, including tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson, who will help him develop into his new starting quarterback role.

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Krutik Jain
