Ex-NFL QB explains what happens during Pro Day workouts in pre-draft process

Chase Daniel knows a thing or two about what quarterbacks need to go through before the NFL draft kicks off. Daniel played for Missouri from 2005 to 2008 before declaring for the 2009 NFL draft.

He took to his podcast, "Scoop City," which he co-hosts with NFL insider Dianna Russini, on Monday to share his own experience. Daniel dove into what goes into a college Pro Day and how quarterbacks specifically prepare for the event.

He explained that coaches have the routes pre-determined for quarterbacks to throw, calling the entire workout a "chill" environment.

Check out what he had to say below (at the 3:25 mark):

“It's a pretty, pretty chill workout … It's pretty chill, like you have a set throwing schedule. So you know exactly what you're going to throw. Your coach has 50 to 60 throws, whether it's a three-step drop to your left, throw an out route, three-step drop to your left, throw a hitch, and so forth and so on. They'll go through the whole gamut, five-step, seven-step drop.

"They'll go through play action. They'll even throw a couple screens. And they'll save the end of the throwing period for something fun, like a double reverse pass, or like something you end on, like that, just to show, you know, your athleticism."

Pro Days are currently underway and are scheduled soon for some of the major programs in college football. With top quarterback prospects such as Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and more high on analysts' boards, Pro Days will be a great way for scouts to get a better look at them.

Top quarterback prospects gear up for Pro Days prior to 2025 NFL Draft

NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is set to take part in the upcoming Pro Day for the Colorado Buffaloes on April 4. The festivities will feature Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and all the action will be broadcast live on the NFL Network at 2:30 pm ET.

It will give Sanders an opportunity to raise his draft stock, potentially making the argument for being the best signal-caller available in the draft class.

As for Cam Ward, he wrapped up his Pro Day with Miami on Monday, where he threw for scouts in hopes of solidifying himself as the clear first overall selection in the NFL Draft.

The Tennessee Titans have recently been rumored to be heavily considering Ward with their coveted selection. It will be interesting to see if Ward's Pro Day performance was ultimately enough to earn him the honors of becoming the first overall selection.

