Ex-NFL QB is "intrigued" by the idea of Steelers drafting Jalen Milroe as Aaron Rodgers continues to wait

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky detailed how he was "intrigued" by the possibility of the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While appearing on the popular ESPN show 'Get Up' on Monday, Orlovsky made clear that he thought that Milroe's unique blend of passing and rushing abilities would be extremely interesting for the Steelers offensive unit.

"I'm more intrigued with the Steelers and Jalen Milroe than I was two or three weeks ago... The reason I say Milroe, a couple things. Number one, the likelihood that he'll be there at 21, number two, the receivers on the perimeter, both George Pickens and DK Metcalf. Could you imagine a quarterback with the ability to push the ball downfield like Milroe and then the rare athletic ability that we're watching."

Orlovsky then continued by outlining how the Steelers have had to face Baltimore Ravens superstar dual threat passing and running QB Lamar Jackson twice a year for years now, something that may spike the Pittsburgh franchises interest in adding an elite option at QB like Milroe.

"No quarterback had more explosive runs downfield than Jalen Milroe last year. And this is a team, an organization, that has had to watch at least twice a year, we got to play that guy, Lamar Jackson, again. We got to play Lamar again. And this is a guy that has rare physical talent."

Jalen Milroe 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Milroe is an elite NFL prospect who is an extremely talented runner with great agility and speed, yet is also a strong passer of the football with a big arm. However, Milroe has struggled with decision making and accuracy at times at the college level for Alabama.

At Alabama in 2024, Milroe had 2,844 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on the campaign in the passing game. However, he also added a ridiculous 726 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns on the ground in a rushing capacity for the Crimson Tide.

In Mel Kiper and Field Yates' recent mock draft, Milroe was selected No. 68 overall by the Steelers. Although development is needed by Milroe to become more consistent in the passing game, the Steelers could have the chance to become one of the league's most dominant and well-balanced offensive units for years to come should they select Milroe this year.

