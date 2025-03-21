Ex-NFL QB lists three potential landing spots for Jaxson Dart ahead of 2025 Draft

On Friday, The Athletic asked fans on X where Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart should be selected in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Former NFL QB Chase Daniel responded by listing three landing spots for Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Daniel made clear that he sees Dart as a first-round quarterback and that he should be drafted either ninth overall by the New Orleans Saints, No. 14 overall by the Indianapolis Colts, or No. 21 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Would be comfortable with Saints at 9, Colts at 14, or Steelers at 21," Daniel wrote on X.

Dart was outstanding for Ole Miss last season, which significantly improved his NFL Draft prospects. He concluded the season with 4,279 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 495 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also had a pass completion rate of 69.3%.

Do The Saints, The Colts, or The Steelers Make Sense For Jaxson Dart?

All three teams highlighted by Chase Daniel need adequate QB, something Jaxson Dart could more than bring to the table with his unique blend of mobility and arm talent. He is accurate, has a big arm and is also quite mobile. Though he has struggled with holding onto the ball too long at times in college, Dart is a complete prospect.

In New Orleans, the current starting QB is Derek Carr. Though an established NFL QB, Carr has struggled with inconsistent play, as well as injuries over the past few seasons, something that has led fans and analysts to believe that he is not the long-term answer to the position for the Saints.

The Colts have Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones on their roster. Unless a miracle happens in his new home, Jones is not expected to become the QB of the future in Indianapolis.

Throughout his six-year NFL career, Jones has failed to live up to the expectations after being taken No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, though a promising prospect, Richardson has struggled with accuracy, injuries and consistency since entering the league.

Finally, the Steelers are without a clear starting QB signed to the roster. With former QB Justin Fields signing with the New York Jets and the expected departure of Russell Wilson, there seems to be a positional vacancy in Pittsburgh.

As a result, the Saints, Colts and Steelers could all prove to be feasible and solid fits for Dart.

