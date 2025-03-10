Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is due for a contract extension and could become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal this season with the Cowboys, and the expectation is he and the Cowboys reach an agreement on a new contract before the start of the 2025-2026 season.

In quick succession, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reset the market for edge rushers, each becoming the highest-paid non-QBs in NFL history.

On Monday's "Get Up," former NFL quarterback Chris Simms claims that no one in the NFL world had a better weekend than Parsons, seeing the price tag on his extension go up following Crosby and Garrett's deals. He also thinks Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had the opposite kind of weekend, having to now figure out how he'll manage to pay Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and Dak Prescott:

"No one had a better weekend than Micah Parsons, and no one had a worse weekend than Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons is now going to sit there and go, all right, you're going to have to pay me so many American dollars.

"And Jerry Jones now has to figure out how to pay Michael Parsons all of that money while also paying Dak Prescott all of that money, while also paying CeeDee Lamb all that money."

In four seasons in the NFL, Parsons has been named a Pro Bowler each year and an All-Pro three times. He's recorded 10+ sacks in each season and has 52.5 career sacks.

Exploring the top-five highest-paid defensive players' contracts as Micah Parsons' extension looms

Myles Garrett during Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

When Micah Parsons lands his contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, he will become one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. Here's a look at the current highest-paid defensive players in the NFL right now:

Myles Garrett became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL after signing a four-year $160 million with $88 million guaranteed this past weekend. Just a day prior, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, signing a three-year $106.5 million deal that included $62.5 million guaranteed at signing.

Prior to Garrett's and Crosby's big extensions this weekend, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Joey Bosa was the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, playing on a $34 million contract on a per-year basis. The first non-edge rusher to be in the top-five highest-paid defensive players comes in at No. 4, as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is being paid $31.75 million per season.

Rounding out the top-five highest-paid defensive players in the NFL currently is Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher, Josh Hines-Allen, who is being paid $28.2 million per season.

What do you think Micah Parsons will get paid when he reaches his extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

