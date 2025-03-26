Stefon Diggs spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills before joining the Houston Texans last year. He was a superstar in Buffalo and made it to the Pro Bowl every season with the Bills. He was off to a solid start with the Texans last year before a season-ending injury cut his campaign short.

Coming off of a major injury may have contributed to Diggs becoming a free agent during the 2025 NFL offseason. On Tuesday, he signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the New England Patriots, which includes $26 million in guaranteed money.

Former quarterback and NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky gave his take on the Patriots signing Diggs. He addressed it on X on Tuesday.

"Diggs to New England, coming off of the injury, if he's healthy, it's a worthy signing," Orlovsky said. "New England had to add perimeter players. Stef played really good football last year before the injury, and obviously, the injury matters in this conversation, but if he is healthy, that is a massive upgrade on the perimeter for Drake Maye, who's also down at this golf tournament for the NFLPA."

In just eight games with the Texans last year, Stefon Diggs recorded 47 receptions on 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He did so despite having the field with their loaded offense and no longer being a clear-cut No. 1 option like he was with the Bills.

He tore his ACL and missed the rest of the season. The injury is surely concerning for his future, but given his elite production during his career so far, the Patriots may have signed a steal in free agency if he fully bounces back.

Stefon Diggs is exactly what the Patriots needed

Stefon Diggs

As Dan Orlovsky pointed out, the New England Patriots were in desperate need of improving their wide receivers during the 2025 NFL offseason. Stefon Diggs is formerly one of the best overall players in his position, so he can give them a reliable option that they have been missing.

Developing Drake Maye has to be the top priority for the Patriots and surrounding him with talent is one of the best ways to do so. They also signed Mack Hollins this year to add depth to their wide receivers and could be in the market to pick another one during the 2025 NFL Draft this year. Either way, Diggs is their most established receiver and should benefit Maye's development.

