Ex-NFL QB puts Rams as Eagles' biggest NFC threat after big decision on Matthew Stafford

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes the Los Angeles Rams are legit Super Bowl threats after they agreed to bring back Matthew Stafford. Stafford was allowed to speak to other teams, but he and the Rams ended up agreeing to a restructured deal.

With Stafford remaining in Los Angeles, Orlovsky thinks the Rams are the Eagles' biggest threat.

"This is a quarterback who has a chance—I think he's going to be in the Hall of Fame—but also a real chance to win another Super Bowl," Orlovsky said on Get Up on March 3. "And that goes back to the reason they acquired him—to do just that. He's done it once, and I think this team can do it again.

"When it comes to being a real Super Bowl contender, I think the only team with a clearly better roster in the NFC is the Philadelphia Eagles. I'll go back to that game when the Rams were 22 yards away from beating Philadelphia," Orlovsky added. "Then, a week or so later—maybe last week—Darius Slay, their All-Pro corner for Philadelphia, said the team they knew was their scariest opponent was the Los Angeles Rams."

The Rams lost to the Eagles in the divisional round in a game that came down to the wire. Los Angeles was close to beating Philadelphia, who wound up blowing out Washington and Kansas City to win a Super Bowl.

Orlovsky also believes the Rams' defense is only going to get better, which makes them a legit Super Bowl contender.

"This is a defense that is only going to get better. They're going to have to figure out Cooper Kupp, but even right now, in early March, they are a very real Super Bowl contender with Stafford," Orlovsky added.

The Rams have the 10th-best early odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Matthew Stafford restructures contract with Rams

Matthew Stafford will be returning to the Los Angeles Rams for his fifth season.

Stafford and the Rams agreed to a restructured contract, and the specifics of the deal are expected to be finalized over the next few weeks, according to NFL.com.

The Rams acquired Stafford in 2021, and he led Los Angeles to a Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams. Stafford threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season.

