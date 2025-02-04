Ex-NFL QB ranks top 4 fits for Myles Garrett after All-Pro DE's bombshell trade request

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett dropped a bombshell on the NFL world. On Monday, the four-time first-team All-Pro requested a trade from the Browns, who are coming off a 3-14 campaign, missing the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. Teams will likely line up around the block for the former DPOY, who will enter his ninth season in the NFL next season.

On Tuesday, former NFL quarterback and league insider Dan Orlovsky shared his thoughts on a potential Garrett trade, offering four teams he feels are the best fits for the pass rusher.

"You figure out, can you pull J.J. McCarthy away from (the Minnesota Vikings)? The other team, I think, has to call the Cleveland Browns; the Washington Commanders have to call because of their window, because of Jayden Daniels, because of Dan Quinn's style."

Orlovsky quoted the tweet after the show and added the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills as two favorable teams who could make a move for Myles Garrett. The six-time Pro Bowler has two years remaining of a five-year, $125 million deal.

Las Vegas Raiders among favorites to land Myles Garrett

After a down season in 2024, finishing just 4-13, the Las Vegas Raiders are a team expected to pursue Myles Garrett. Garrett would join a disruptive front headlined by Maxx Crosby, which would form arguably the top defensive duo in the NFL.

The Raiders (+280) are currently the betting favorites to land Myles Garrett, according to FanDuel. Tailing them in the odds rankings are the Commanders (+320), who Orlovsky alluded to in his tweet, followed by a three-way tie between the LA Chargers, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers (+750).

The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, which the team could build a deal around if it were to pursue Garrett. Other notable teams among the top 10 in the odds rankings are the Bills, Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas.

