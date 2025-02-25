Ex-NFL QB RGIII gives clear verdict on 'tush push' after anonymous team votes against Eagles' move

The Philadelphia Eagles have made the 'tush push' famous by consistently using it in short yardage situations and on the goal line. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent recently revealed that an anonymous team proposed banning the play, later revealed to be the Green Bay Packers.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III made it clear which side of the debates surrounding the 'tush push' he stands on. The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner and 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year took to X on Monday, tweeting:

"The Tush Push will never be banned."

While the Packers have not publicly commented on their reasoning for wanting the 'tush push' banned, president and CEO Mark Murphy revealed he is not a fan of the play earlier this month. In a fan Q&A with the team's official website, he stated:

"I am not a fan of this play. There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less," Murphy said. "The series of plays with the Commanders jumping offsides in the NFC Championship Game to try to stop the play was ridiculous. The referee even threatened to give the Eagles an automatic touchdown if the Commanders did not stop it. I would like to see the league prohibit pushing or aiding the runner (QB) on this play."

Murphy added:

"There used to be a rule prohibiting this, but it is no longer enforced because I believe it was thought to be too hard for the officials to see. The play is bad for the game, and we should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner. This would bring back the traditional QB sneak. That worked pretty well for Bart Starr and the Packers in the Ice Bowl."

It is unclear if the league will consider banning the 'tush push.' The Super Bowl champion Eagles are by far the best team in the league at using this play.

A.J. Brown shares his dream Philadelphia Eagles offseason scenario

While the Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a Super Bowl title, A.J. Brown wants to see the franchise target a former Defensive Player of the Year. He recently revealed that he wants the team to acquire six-time All-Pro Myles Garrett.

Speaking on the Kickin It With Dee podcast on Thursday (Feb. 20), the three-time All-Pro wide receiver was asked for his dream offseason addition if there was no salary cap, responding:

"Honestly, that's what it be feeling like over here. I'll say Myles Garrett. I'll say Myles Garrett. Adding him with Jalen Carter [and] Nolan Smith. You know, I don't know what's going to happen with Josh Sweat or Milton [Williams]."

Garrett - the first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns - has been with the team for eight seasons. Since then, he registered 102.5 sacks thereby earning six Pro Bowl selections and six All-Pro nods. He was named the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

