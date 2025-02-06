Ex-NFL QB RGIII highlights major "problem" for Eagles in Chiefs gameplan ahead of Super Bowl

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III noted how a Kansas City Chiefs formation is a problem for opposing defenses. The former Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens playmaker shared his insights into the game, explaining how the defending champions create issues for their opponents.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to talk about a formation that the Eagles should be careful about on Sunday.

"The Chiefs inverted wishbone formation is a PROBLEM," Griffin wrote. "They run dive, inside/outside zone, jet sweeps, play action, boots, keepers, RPO’s AND QB DRIVEN RUNS from it. Every defense gets tricked into giving them the treat of busted coverages, easy yards and TDs like it’s Halloween."

The Chiefs are eyeing their third consecutive Super Bowl to establish themselves as one of the most dominant dynasties in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are coming off a strong regular season, only losing two games before beating the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't an easy opponent and they're keen to beat the squad that beat them two years ago. Andy Reid and Co. will use their tricks to get an advantage over the Eagles and this formation is on the list.

Jayden Daniels made his Super Bowl pick between Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles

Similarly to the former Washington Commanders quarterback, the current leader of the offense, Jayden Daniels, is seemingly going with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

The young gun appeared on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco's show, "Nightcap" to share his opinion on the upcoming matchup.

"I think it's going to come down whoever got the ball last. So it's hard to bet against Pat, man, especially he's been here," Daniels said. "But I think it's who could create more turnovers, who can create more negative plays on the side of the ball, and I think it's gonna come down to the end."

"So for me, I think it's hard to bet against Pat. I can't say, you know, rightfully so. I love playing the Eagles, they're in the division, but I think it's hard to bet against Pat," he added.

Daniels went against the Eagles three times this season, losing two of those matchups. Even so, he still went with Patrick Mahomes and Co. to take this game.

