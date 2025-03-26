Cam Ward is likely to become the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. After reports emerged that the Tennessee Titans received calls for the first overall pick, and no deal was done, signals by the franchise confirmed their interest in the quarterback.

Ward was present on Miami's pro day, held on Monday, March 24, and the Titans sent a huge contingent to watch him throw in person. Coaches and executives were present, as the need for a new quarterback is the number-one priority in Tennessee.

With speculation diminishing about a trade down from Tennessee, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter that the franchise will host an additional workout with Ward. Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who works as an analyst and has been publicly impressed with the Miami quarterback, gave his verdict on Twitter:

For almost a month, Orlovsky has defended that the Titans should not move the pick. The former quarterback, who works for ESPN as an analyst, thinks that Ward should go #1 and uses late Titans quarterback Steve McNair as a pro comp:

NFL insider says Titans "planning" on quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick

The sentiment around the league over the past few weeks has been that no trade will happen at the top of the draft. Tennessee has a huge quarterback need following Will Levis' failure to develop; for head coach Brian Callahan, finding a new, consistent passer is essential.

On Monday, NFL insider Ari Meirov spoke on "NFL Spotlight" that people around the NFL believe that the Titans will indeed select the Miami quarterback a month from now:

"That tells people around the NFL; it's not coming from the Titans, but people around the NFL believe that the Titans at No. 1 have zeroed in at a quarterback. They are planning, as of right now Miami quarterback, Cam Ward," he added.

Another NFL insider, Dianna Russini, recently said that the Giants were aggressively trying to move from #3 to #1, but the Titans still hold on to the pick.

Cam Ward reportedly also praised the Titans' front office, stating that they "have a good building, a good support staff" and said that he was happy to throw in front of them.

