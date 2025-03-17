Ex-NFL QB "shocked" by Bengals' decision to spend $115,000,000 on Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase's contract situation with the Cincinnati Bengals has been a subplot for the team over the last 18 months. Tee Higgins was hit with multiple franchise tags in the negotiations. However, after a marathon negotiation, the wide receiver received the bag, a four-year, $115 million contract.

The Bengals didn't need to give Higgins the contract as he was already locked up for the 2025 season. They did so anyway. One former Lions quarterback was stunned by the development. Taking to Twitter/X on Monday, former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky said:

"Wow. Shocked they kept Tee… Both players earned their money. Cincy better become the best front office in league when it comes to identity, draft & develop."

The Bengals saw plenty of outcry from fans on behalf of Tee Higgins when he was hit with a second franchise tag in two years. Now, after signing the wide receiver, at least one pundit has come out against the move.

Tee Higgins showed up in 2024 in a contract year. The wide receiver made 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns, the most touchdowns scored in a single season in his career.

Exploring Tee Higgins' $115,000,000 contract extension

Higgins at Denver Broncos v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

Tee Higgins is heading into an age 26 season with a long runway set up thanks to his contract. His four-year, $115 million deal concludes after the 2028 season. By that point, he'll be heading into an age 30 season.

On average, he will be paid $28.75 million per season, according to Spotrac. Of course, with the contract now finalized, the wide receiver now has to perform at a high level to give the Cincinnati Bengals a solid return on their investment.

Based on his career history, more 1000-yard seasons and double-digit touchdown outputs might be seen as the minimum. That said, he has a teammate he can rely on as well to help out.

Ja'Marr Chase was also signed to a four-year extension, although he will make much more than Higgins. Chase is due $40 million per season through the 2029 season. After the deal ends, he also will be heading into an age 30 season. As such, the Bengals are setting themselves up for a one-two negotiation once again at the end of the 2020s with Higgins and Chase.

