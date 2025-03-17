The Cincinnati Bengals broke the bank Sunday night by agreeing to contract extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The combined total agreements for the players cost over $270 million.

After being in a challenging situation to pay both Chase and Higgins this off-season (while paying Burrow last off-season), some questioned whether the Bengals could negotiate deals for both.

Cincinnati got the deals done partly because quarterback Joe Burrow publicly pushed for the Bengals to reach extensions with the wide receivers, and they did.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III supported Burrow's decision to ensure the extensions of his top two wide receivers.

"Joe Burrow a real one for STANDING ON BUSINESS for his Brothers. Told the Bengals he wanted Ja’marr Chase AND Tee Higgins to stay in long Cincinati long term and next thing you know THEY BOTH GOT PAID over $100 million. That’s a REAL BROTHER right there," Griffin III posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will stay in Cincinnati. Chase will become the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history and Higgins will become a top-10 highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Their contract values exceed $100 million.

What exactly did Joe Burrow tell the Cincinnati Bengals in the off-season?

Joe Burrow was reportedly instrumental in the Cincinnati Bengals extending contracts for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. (Credits: Getty)

Joe Burrow pushed for the Cincinnati Bengals to ensure Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were paid. During an interview with Breakfast Ball this off-season, Burrow said that he, Chase, Higgins, tight end Mike Gesicki and defensive end Trey Hendrickson all want to get deals done and remain in Cincy.

"We have the cap space to get it done. I want to make it happen. Everybody involved -- Trey, Tee, Ja'Marr, Mike [Gesicki] -- we all want to stay together. When you have guys who are motivated like that, I think you can get those things done," Burrow said.

The Bengals are four-fifths of the way there. The only player without a contract extension is defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson is looking for a new contract after leading the league in sacks this past season with 17.5. This was the second consecutive season that the defensive end had 17.5 sacks.

While the Bengals permitted Hendrickson to seek a trade this off-season, they are optimistic a deal will be made to keep him in Cincinnati.

