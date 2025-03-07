Ex-NFL QB suggests Justin Fields could thrive in college-style offense like Raiders HC Chip Kelly’s system

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel suggested a landing spot for Justin Fields after his single season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields had a fresh start at Acrisure Stadium following a rocky tenure with the Chicago Bears. He boasted a 4-2 record in six games started, including 10 total touchdowns and one interception.

Fields eventually lost the starting role when Russell Wilson returned from injury, relegating Fields to a backup role. He was used in certain red-zone plays, but never had the same opportunities that he had early in 2024.

During Thursday's episode of "Scoop City," Daniel named the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential home for Fields, adding that a college-style offense like Chip Kelly will likely run can benefit the former No. 11 overall pick.

Chase Daniel: if the Fields situation doesn’t work out and he can get out elsewhere—he can get more money elsewhere, say, the Raiders—because I’m just spitballing. But, like, what about Fields in an actual college-style offense, like a Chip Kelly offense?

Because, quite honestly, as long as you know how I feel about Justin Fields—and how we feel about Justin Fields on the show—he was 4-2 as a starter in Pittsburgh. If you can actually give him an offense that fits him… Because, in his entire career in Chicago and Pittsburgh, he has played in a pro-style, drop-back offense—that's not him.

Why not build around him, put him in a position to really succeed, and have that X-factor—his legs—as a No. 1 threat? Like, the Raiders, to me, and Chip Kelly—give him that option. (15:32)

Fields was part of the experiment the Steelers tried last season, and the AFC North franchise might be considering a similar approach this offseason.

Steelers reportedly planning to pair Justin Fields with rookie quarterback

With both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson entering free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers are once again searching for a starting quarterback. They could reunite with either Fields or Wilson while adding a new face to the quarterback room.

ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo reported on Thursday that Pittsburgh might be targeting Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart.

"I'm hearing the fastest-rising player, not only quarterback, in this whole process of underwear Olympics is Jaxson Dart," Rizzo explained. "They are doing everything they can to not let that out of the bag. Don't be surprised if the Steelers keep Justin Fields and draft Jaxson Dart."

Dart's draft stock has gone up in the last week, with the New York Giants reportedly interested in the player too.

