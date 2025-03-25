Ex-NFL QB warns against labeling Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders “special”

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel is hesitant to call Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders "special." Ward and Sanders are the two top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class.

There has been a bit of debate as to who is the better signal-caller between the pair. However, both quarterbacks have been receiving tremendous praise for their individual skill sets as draft day approaches, with some going as far as believing both Ward and Sanders could end up being special players in the league.

Speaking on "The Facility" Tuesday, Daniel said he's hesitant to label either one as "special," so as not to set them up for failure with lofty expectations.

"Let’s just—let’s just ease up on the 'special.' Let’s just say 'legit NFL starters.' Because I do think they can be. But we used the word 'special' last year with Caleb Williams, and we know how that went.

"Like, I don’t—I don’t want to put undue pressure on them to do something that’s very difficult, and that’s play football as a rookie in the NFL ... Like, Jayden Daniels is a special guy."

Both Ward and Sanders have been speculated about potentially going first overall to the Tennessee Titans. However, recently, there has been a lot more chatter surrounding Tennessee potentially selecting Ward first overall. Fans will ultimately find out how things shake out once the NFL draft kicks off on Thursday, Apr. 24.

2025 NFL Draft 1st overall: Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders

Syndication: Cam Ward The Record - Source: Imagn

Cam Ward wrapped up his senior season with the Miami Hurricanes, throwing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He finished his pro day on Monday, where he threw for NFL scouts.

"I told them I was solidifying it today," Cam Ward said. "They finally got a chance to see me throw in person, and I'll get another chance, hopefully, to throw in front of them. But that's a good building they have in (Tennessee), a good support staff. I was just happy to be able to throw in front of them for the first time."

As for Shedeur Sanders, he also finished his senior campaign in 2024, passing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's slated to participate in Colorado's pro day on Apr. 4, where he'll finally get to throw for scouts before the draft.

Although his draft stock may have taken a bit of a dive in recent weeks, especially after reports of poor team interviews during the NFL combine, Sanders is still expected to be a high selection on night one of the draft.

