Ex-NFL QB warns league over “power shift” amid talk around Shedeur Sanders pulling an Eli Manning

Shedeur Sanders is already one of the most hyped quarterback prospects and he isn't even eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. The son of Deion Sanders, and current quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes in college football, is already making headlines a year away from his potential draft.

In a recent interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Deion Sanders directly stated that his son, as well as superstar Travis Hunter, will refuse to play or certain teams if they attempt to draft him. He referenced Eli Manning, who did exactly that when the Los Angeles Chargers selected him in 2004.

Former quarterback and current NFL analyst Robert Griffin III recently commented on the situation during an episode of Get Up:

"Deion saying that either Shedeur or Travis Hunter are going to pull an Eli doesn't surprise me at all."

Griffin explained:

"The power shift is coming so everyone needs to buckle up. All these college coaches have been running to the NFL because they're upset that the college players have a little bit more power and a little bit more say.

"Guess what, those same kids that they're running away from are the ones that are going to be coming up the ranks in the NFL over the next few years."

Griffin then pointed out that an example of this is already happening this year:

"Caleb Williams goes to the Combine, doesn't do anything except the meetings. Doesn't even let the medical teams go out there and look at them because he says they don't need to. Marvin Harrison Jr. doesn't do his pro day, doesn't do the Combine, doesn't run a 40. Because they don't need to. In today's age with these athletes and their mindsets, they're empowered."

Shedeur Sanders could potentially be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with another strong college football season. According to his father, he will be selective about which teams he will play for.

Eli Manning refused the Los Angeles Chargers before being traded to the New York Giants, following in the footsteps of John Elway, who did so to the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Denver Broncos.

To Robert Griffin III's point, depsite Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. opting to skip most of the pre-draft process, they are both still expected to be selected among the top-five picks.

Griffin believes that this trend will continue with the way college football works now, so teams planning to target Shedeur Sanders next year may need to be cautious before doing so.

When will Shedeur Sanders be drafted?

While the 2024 NFL Draft hasn't even taken place yet, it's never too early to start looking ahead to next year. Elite quarterback prospects are always among the most popular targets in any draft, and at this current time, Shedeur Sanders is at the top of most rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft.

This means that he could be the No. 1 overall pick next year, but according to Deion Sanders, that depends who owns the pick. He has said that he doesn't want his son playing for a cold-weather team or for a franchise that he doesn't necessarily respect. This could have a direct impact on where Shedeur ends up when he eventually makes his way to the NFL.