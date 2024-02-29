Giovani Bernard, the former Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, revealed on Wednesday via Instagram that Gabriel, his second son with wife Chloe, had died earlier this month. He said:

"You were loved from the moment we learned of your presence, spoken too daily and prayed for by many. Your heart was strong and you were so playful from the moment we were able to lay eyes on you. We are grateful to have held you and had our little time together. The moment was brief but filled with a whirlwind of emotions. From pure joy to seeing you for the first time to uncontrollable sadness. Mama, papa and Julz love you very and you will always be our little warrior. We love you Gabriel."

Besides his parents, Gabriel is survived by an elder brother, Julian, who was born in 2021.

An overview of Giovani Bernard's NFL career

Drafted 37th overall in 2013 by the Cincinnati Bengals, Giovani Bernard initially sat behind BenJarvus Green-Ellis in the running back depth chart. he rushed 170 times for 695 yards and five touchdowns and also caught 56 passes for 514 and three, as he was named to the All-Rookie Team and reached the postseason.

As a sophomore, he was promoted to starter and rushed 168 times for 680 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 43 passes for 349 and two. Together with rookie Jeremy Hill, he clinched another playoff appearance that ended in the Wild Card Round.

The following year, Bernard lost the starting RB competition to Hill. However, he notched a career-best 730 yards on 154 carries, although he saw the endzone only twice, both on the ground.

In 2016, he extended with the Bengals for three more seasons, but during that time, Joe Mixon broke out, and his role diminished. He was released in April 2021 with a year remaining on a new extension he had signed in 2020.

Bernard eventually made his way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he also had a limited role behind Leonard Fournette for two seasons. He retired in April 2023 and has since transitioned to broadcasting.