Ex-NFL RB Le'Veon Bell reignites feud with former Jets coach after failed stint in New York

Former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell reignited his feud with former New York Jets coach Adam Gase.Bell played for the Jets in 2019 and 2020 while Gase was the head coach, as he lasted just two seasons before being fired. During his tenure with the Jets, Bell wasn't happy with Gase's system and play-calling.Now, years later, Bell took to social media to rip Gase again, as he claims bowling was more fun than playing for Gase.&quot;Bowling &gt; Adam Gase Offense,&quot; Bell wrote.Bell, of course, was inactive for a game during his tenure with the Jets as Gase claimed he had the flu, as he missed practices. However, Bell was seen Saturday night bowling around 1 a.m., after missing the walkthrough.Bell wasn't a fan of Gase's offense, and he ended up just skipping a game, showing his frustration.In the two years with the Jets, Bell rushed for 863 yards and 3 touchdowns in 17 games over two seasons.Bell is a three-time Pro Bowler.Le'Veon Bell was 'pissed' about Adam Gase's play callingLe'Veon Bell went to the New York Jets to be a key part of their offense, but that wasn't the case.Back in 2024, Bell took to social media to reflect on his team with the Jets, and he says it still makes him pissed to this day, about how Gase called plays.&quot;I still randomly think about how PISSED I used to be in the huddle when Adam Gase would call “21 dive” on 2nd &amp; 10... that’s a HALF BACK DIVE FROM SHOTGUN for the people that doesn’t understand what that fully means … lol. “LeV I just need you to get 3 for a third and manageable” - Gase,&quot; Bell wrote on X.It's clear that Le'Veon Bell isn't a fan of Adam Gase, and he blames him for his lack of success.Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019 after spending a year out of football amid a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ended up being released after playing two games in 2020, as he was frustrated with his role.Bell is a one-time NFL first-team All-Pro. He finished his career rushing for 6,554 yards and 42 touchdowns.