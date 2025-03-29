Ex-NFL scout compares Russell Wilson’s legacy to Bill Belichick while pondering Giants QB's future

Russell Wilson’s career arc has taken an unexpected turn for the worse. But how will history remember him?

Ad

On Friday, former NFL scout John Middlekauff weighed in on the matter on his YouTube channel, drawing a surprising comparison between Wilson and legendary coach Bill Belichick.

"I think a lot of times with an athlete or even a coach, like one blip on the radar, like even Belichick the last couple years, no one's going to remember that. Even if he flames out at North Carolina, you know what people remember? 20 years, six Super Bowls, nine appearances,” Middlekauf said on his 3 And Out podcast. (timestamp – 28:23).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The veteran NFL commentator believes that fans mostly like to consider a player or a coach's entire career to decide their legacy. A few years of mediocrity at the dusk of one's otherwise illustrious career is mostly ignored.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Just like Belichick’s late struggles with the New England Patriots won’t overshadow his six Super Bowls, Wilson’s recent setbacks won’t define his legacy either.

Ad

On the contrary, the 36-year-old’s résumé is loaded. He holds the record for most wins by a QB through nine seasons. Wilson also led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls and became the highest-paid player in the league in 2019 ($140M extension).

His elite production – career passer rating over 99, ten Pro Bowls, and a four-season streak of 30+ TD passes – paints the picture of a future Hall of Famer.

But his fall from grace was steep. The Denver Broncos experiment ended in a disaster (league-worst scoring offense in 2022), and his Pittsburgh Steelers stint was short-lived as well. Now, he’s with the New York Giants, looking for redemption.

Ad

Middlekauff’s take suggests Russell Wilson’s highs will outshine his lows, just as Belichick’s dynasty years define his legacy. But Wilson would still like to finsh his career in a respectable manner.

Giants weigh QB options: Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, or a rookie gamble?

The Giants aren’t locking in on one QB just yet. Wilson may be the biggest name in the room, but with Jameis Winston in the mix and Shedeur Sanders on the draft radar, New York is keeping its options wide open.

Ad

Wilson’s arrival brought some big-name support. At a recent event, he got a surprise video message from Eli Manning, who welcomed him with open arms.

“You’re coming to an unbelievable organization; and so excited that you’re here. Can’t wait to see what you accomplish here,” Manning said.

“I love it,” Wilson reacted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

But love alone won’t win him the starting job.

For Russell Wilson, this season is everything. He has a chance to rewrite his narrative and prove that he’s still a franchise QB. But if he falters, the Giants won’t hesitate to pivot. In New York, the margin for error is razor-thin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.