Ex-NFL scout compares Shedeur Sanders to Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, and Andy Dalton

Shedeur Sanders has been the talk of the town heading into this year's NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback is projected as a top-10 pick and an analyst has also drawn comparisons of Sanders to some veteran signal-callers in the big league.

In an episode of his YouTube podcast released on Friday, former NFL scout John Middlekauff compared Sanders to the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Andy Dalton.

"The crazy thing about Shedeur Sanders is like, his compilation," Middlekauff said (11:32). "Like, what's weird about him is that his dad is one of the greatest athletes in the history of the world. I mean pound-for-pound, on the short list of like Bo Jackson, Jim Brown, Michael Jordan, Deion Sanders. Like it is not a long list before you say Deion Sanders' name and his son is just not a great athlete."

Shedeur is much closer to a Jimmy Garoppolo or Derek Carr and Andy Dalton level player, and there's nothing wrong with that. Andy Dalton was going to playoffs every year. Derek Carr took the Raiders to the playoffs. Jimmy Garoppolo was starting quarterback on a Super Bowl team. So it's like, Can Shedeur play like those guys, if you put them on a good team? He can be solid. And if the answer is yes, then you got to pull the trigger.”

In his final year at Colorado, Sanders recorded 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns across 13 games, leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record.

Sanders was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in the 2024 collegiate season. However, many are still unconvinced that he will be a top-tier QB in the NFL.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders opted against taking part in Big 12 pro day

NFL Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

After skipping the physical drills at the NFL Combine, many believed that Shedeur Sanders would take part at CU's pro day. However, the quarterback, along with two-way star Travis Hunter, did not partake in the event.

Some believe that Sanders' lack of participation in the offseason events might plummet his draft stock. The signal-caller, however, is expected to take part in Colorado's in-house "CU football showcase," which is scheduled for April 4.

