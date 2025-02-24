Ex-NFL scout raises "alarming" attitude concerns with Shedeur Sanders as Colorado QB decides to skip drills at 2025 combine

Former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft. However, teams that hoped to get one last glimpse of the quarterback's ability as a passer at the NFL combine will not get that opportunity, as he has decided to skip the throwing drills and focus on his one-on-one interviews, reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Sunday.

Coaches and general managers will gauge whether Sander is mentally prepared for the challenges of being a franchise quarterback. Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly doesn't believe he is. He's largely basing it off his attitude and one incident from a game between Texas Tech and Colorado.

The Buffaloes star and his brother Deion Sanders Jr. got into an altercation with a ball boy, which did not sit right with Kelly. He shared the clip of the skirmish on his X account on Sunday and wrote:

"This is one of the most alarming things I’ve seen Shedeur Sanders do. He got into a verbal confrontation with a ball boy... a ball boy... As a former NFL Scout, I have one question for every NFL Owner, GM, Scouting Director, Scout, Head Coach, Assistant Coach, Player, Fan, and everyone who covers the NFL in the Media: Is this the face of an NFL franchise?"

Shedeur Sanders will likely have to answer for this during his interview with teams.

