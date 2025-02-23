Quarterback Matthew Stafford has likely played his final games with the Los Angeles Rams. As the quarterback moves on from that team, the New York Giants are said to be one of the units interested in acquiring the veteran quarterback.

However, on a recent episode of the "3 and Out" podcast, former NFL scout John Middlekauff said that it would be a 'disaster' for the Giants to go after Stafford as part of their rebuild.

Middlekauff said that if the Rams, who are more successful than the Giants as of late, want to move on from Stafford, that is a sign that it would be a bad idea to get him on board.

“When I see that teams like the Giants could be really interested in Matt Stafford, like, that's got disaster written all over it. It really does. The New York Giants, who have been one of the worst operations for a decade plus, would be interested in trading for Matt Stafford.

"And obviously, if you're going to trade for him, you're going to give him a lot more money on his contract because Sean McVay and the LA Rams, who have established themselves as clearly one of the best operations in the league, are over it."

He added:

"I would not be doing that. I would not be getting into business with situations that well-run franchises want out of.” - John Middlekauff said on "3 and Out."

Middlekauff also said that financially, it wouldn't be a great idea for the New York Giants to invest in a 37-year-old quarterback. Stafford has two more seasons remaining on his four-year contract extension worth $160 million.

NFL insider believes Matthew Stafford could remain with Rams despite links with Giants

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported last week that the Los Angeles Rams have allowed Matthew Stafford and his agent to speak with other NFL teams. While that appeared to be a sign the Rams were ready to move on from Stafford, another insider, Ian Rapoport, shared a new update on Saturday.

He said that while the Rams have allowed Stafford to speak to other NFL teams, it apparently isn't to find a trade partner. He said Los Angeles is looking to retain the Super Bowl-winning quarterback but wants to get an idea of the market and the quarterback's value in the league.

"Echoing reporting from @TomPelissero The #Rams have given permission for Matthew Stafford’s agent to speak with other teams about his value. This is not a trade request. Instead, the Rams and Stafford can gain a better understanding of his value outside the team, potentially making it easier to get a contract done.

"That remains the hope, that outside help can assist in gauging the market and seeing his value — and that this results in his return to LA."-Ian Rapoport reported on X.

According to Rapoport, Stafford can get offers from other NFL teams and the Los Angeles Rams can get a sense of what type of extension they can offer him for the long term.

After being defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round, there was a question of whether Matthew Stafford would retire this offseason. Now, it appears the quarterback will have his choice of where he plays next season.

