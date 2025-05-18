Ex-NFL star Isaac Rochell predicts Riley Leonard's future with Colts while showing complete support for QB

Riley Leonard is looking to establish himself on an Indianapolis Colts squad that also boasts former Top 10 picks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. And he has found at least one fan.

On Friday, former defensive end Isaac Rochell took to Instagram Stories to post an image of himself posing with the sixth-round rookie quarterback. He wrote:

"I'm all in in on @riley.jleonard..."

"You heard it from me first... he's going to be great and the @colts are lucky to have him!"

Isaac Rochell praises Colts rookie QB Riley Leonard

But it is not just him - ESPN's Jordan Reid also believes Leonard will get a chance to develop:

"He is a dual-threat quarterback who can take advantage of quick throws and use his mobility to create off schedule. He still needs to trust his initial reads more, but Leonard has long-term backup potential because of his physical traits and leadership."

Riley Leonard discusses how Notre Dame prepared him for Colts, praises Tyler Warren

Last week was a special moment for Riley Leonard, as it was his first time participating in camp as a pro. And he saw similarities between it and his only season in Notre Dame (he had begun his college career at Duke). He told reporters:

"You learn how to be a professional from the day you walk into the locker room, and you don't learn it through the playbook. You learn it from the environment around you. So if I went into Notre Dame's facility at 10 p.m. at night, there are guys in there constantly working because they're all trying to make it to the NFL and win a championship."

He also praised tight end and new teammate Tyler Warren:

"Look, he's a football player. Like, he went out there yesterday and just very easily adapted – he's a quarterback-friendly guy, catches, soft hands and things like that. (He) is like, you strap up those pads, that's another version of that dude."

Another topic he expounded on was his relationship with former quarterback Philip Rivers, who moved his family to Leonard's adopted hometown of Fairhope, Alabama upon retiring. Last May, Leonard invited six Notre Dame wideouts there, affording them a chance to train with Rivers.

There is also another link between them: current Colts head coach Shane Steichen worked with Rivers at the San Deigo/Los Angeles Chargers from 2011 to 2012 and from 2014 to 2019.

