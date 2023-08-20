Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown drops release date of new song feat. Lil Wayne

Since ending his tumultuous NFL career, Antonio Brown has set his sights on a career in the music industry. The former wide receiver has released a few singles in the past, the most popular being "Put that s*** on." He even made appearances across the country at different music festivals.

After teasing the idea of a collaboration with rapper Lil Wayne in 2022, Brown has offically released the date for the duo's single. On September 1, 2023, the single "Shoulder Pads" which was previously titled "Cracked" will be released as part of his newest album.

"Stoic," the name of Brown's album, will feature seven songs, including the collaboration with Lil Wayne.

The former wide receiver last played in the National Football League in the 2021-2022 NFL season. After winning his first and only Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he returned to the team the following season. After missing the majority of the season, he returned to the field after dealing with an ankle injury.

In Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season, Antonio Brown abruptly ran off the field at MetLife Stadium in a matchup against the New York Jets. Afterward, he said that he had been dealing with an injury that Tampa Bay failed to address. He hasn't stepped back on to the field since.

What is the NFL's new "Antonio Brown rule"?

The National Football League announced a new rule just last week. The new CBA rule change comes in the Personal Conduct Policy. Before a player signs with a team in the NFL, that player is now obligated to inform the team about any violations they could be facing.

This is due in part to the situation that the New England Patriots faced with Antonio Brown. In 2019, after he was released by the Raiders, the Patriots immediately signed him to a one-year deal. He made his debut with the team in Week 2 of the season. However, at the same time, sexual assault allegations were made by a former trainer.

The allegations against him stemmed back to before he signed with the Patriots. Antonio Brown was released by the team just a few weeks after signing. With the new CBA rule, players are now obligated to tell teams about any ongoing issues before they sign. This would prevent teams from losing monetary value, as well as roster shake-ups.

