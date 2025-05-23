Ex-NFL WR has bold request for Cowboys billionaire owner Jerry Jones over Nick Chubb's availability

The Dallas Cowboys current running back depth chart features Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah, according to ESPN. While not terrible, the running back room has some aging veterans who have dealt with major injuries and some inexperienced late round draft pick rookies.

Ad

As a result, NFL analyst and former NFL WR Chad Johnson believes that the Jerry Jones owned Cowboys should look to improve the team's running game by adding a four time Pro Bowl RB this offseason, who also happens to be a free agent at the current time.

Who does Chad Johnson think the Cowboys should sign?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Johnson took to X to highlight his belief that the Cowboys should look to sign former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb this offseason.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Dear Jerry Jones, Nick Chubb is right there ⭐️." Johnson said on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chubb was originally drafted in the second round, No. 35 overall by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He made an instant impact at the NFL level and became one of the most consistent players in the league until he suffered a brutal knee injury at the start of the 2023 season.

Since then, Chubb has had a long road back to the NFL and did not look like the same elite player when he returned part way through the 2024 season. As a result, he has remained unsigned through this point in the offseason.

Ad

Can Nick Chubb play elite football in the NFL again?

Between the 2018 and 2022 seasons, Chubb was dominant and averaged 1,268.2 rushing yards and 9.6 rushing touchdowns per season. However, he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in 2023 and has not looked the same since.

In eight games last season for the Browns, Chubb had 102 carries for 332 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Until last season, Chubb never had a year where he averaged less than 5.0 rushing yards per carry. However, in 2024, he averaged only 3.3 yards per rush attempt, a major production drop off.

Ad

While those injuries do tend to take a season or two to fully get back up to speed and fully healed, Chubb is now at the age of 29, something that tends to be on the older side of running backs in the NFL.

Only time will tell whether Chubb returns to his best, however, it is evident that Johnson wants him to sign with the Cowboys this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.