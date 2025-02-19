One of the league's worst-kept secrets is the New York Giants selecting former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Both Shedeur and his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, have made it clear that they intend to choose his landing spot. They have hinted multiple times that Shedeur will be playing in New Jersey next season.

However, on Tuesday, the New York Post's Paul Schwartz revealed that the Giants might deviate from the plan, citing concerns about the unfettered media attention that Sanders and his father will bring. Former Giants wide receiver Greg Jennings was irate about the report and defended the quarterback. On Fox Sports' First Things First, he said:

"I'm shocked that this is something, because it should be nothing. You're in New York. You're dealing with a kid that has arguably had the limelight and exposure his entire collegiate career because of his dad, and he's handled it like a pro, like he's excelled, not only as an individual off the field, but even on the field. He's met expectations." (Timestamp: 2:27)

He added that the Giants' only concern should be whether Sanders can lead the offense and help the franchise's fortunes on the field:

"And if you're saying that this guy is the guy that we want, I don't care who his dad is, your focus on the player, because he you feel like he is good enough to change the landscape of how you're going to move forward. And so with them having this as a question, it starts to make me question, do they believe that he is the guy that can change who they are?" (Timestamp: 2:49)

Shedeur Sanders landing spot: QB hints at interest in playing for Browns

While the Giants decide whether to pick Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick, the Cleveland Browns, who are one spot above them in the draft, could take the decision out of their hands by selecting the quarterback. With Deshaun Watson expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season, the Browns might decide to move on from him and add a new signal-caller to their roster.

Sanders appears open to joining the Browns. In a vlog posted on his brother Deion Sander Jr.'s YouTube channel, the quarterback revealed he only plays with Cleveland in the Madden video game. Explaining why, he said:

"I like how they move around on there. I like the setup."

The Browns are the first team Sanders is scheduled to meet with before the draft. He'll also meet with the Giants, but if Cleveland and the quarterback decide to join forces, the meeting with New York would be just a formality.

