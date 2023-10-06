Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has faced a lot of criticism over the last few seasons. Some have questioned his leadership and communication with his teammates. Recent comments from Wilson's former teammate Marshawn Lynch have also brought up questions.

Lynch recently stated that Wilson was just his quarterback and nothing more and former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson has shared his thoughts too. He appeared on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast this week and the two former NFL players discussed Lynch's comments.

Johnson believes the Broncos quarterback is a good person, however, he tries to please everyone:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Everybody ain’t your friend. Russell Wilson is a good dude, he’s a god-fearing man that has purpose and he’s on his own journey. There might be some things that rub people the wrong way the way he carries himself in the locker room.

"Sorta putting himself, I don’t wanna say above his teammates, but kinda separating himself. At the quarterback position, you need to gravitate towards your teammates.”

Chad Ochocinco believes Wilson gives off the impression that he is better than his teammates. This can sometimes aggravate other people which could cause a disconnect between the quarterback and his teammates.

What is Russell Wilson's record with the Broncos?

The Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March 2022. Throughout his ten seasons with the Seahawks, he won a Super Bowl and had a 104-53-1 record. The Denver Broncos expected the same type of performance from the quarterback.

Expand Tweet

However, since being traded in 2022, Russell Wilson has a 5-14 record with the Denver Broncos. That includes a 1-3 record through the first four weeks of this season. In 2022, the Broncos were winless from October 30 until January 8th.

Where does Russell Wilson rank among the NFL's highest-paid QBs in 2023?

After he was traded to the Denver Broncos, the 34-year-old quarterback signed a lucrative five-year contract extension worth $245 million. When he signed the contract in 2022, he was the highest-paid NFL quarterback in the NFL.

This past offseason, however, there were four NFL quarterbacks who were signed to massive contract extensions. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow now tops the list at $55 million per season. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is second on the list with a yearly salary of $52.5 million.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson worked out a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens for $52 million a season. Which comes in just ahead of Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles who is set to make $51 million a season. Those contracts have pushed Wilson to fifth among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.