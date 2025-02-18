Ex-NFL WR predicts Deebo Samuel to land with exciting AFC team amid 49ers trade rumors

The San Francisco 49ers are set to move on from wide receiver Deebo Samuel, allowing the All-Pro to search for a trade partner after he requested a trade following the season. While potential suitors to make a deal haven't come out of the woodwork yet, the speculation has been intriguing.

On Monday's edition of Get Up, former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas discussed how the Denver Broncos could be a great landing spot for Deebo Samuel this offseason:

"I'm going to go with the Denver Broncos. You look at that offensive system with Sean Payton. He loves to get the football out quick and precisely. Bo Nix is the guy who did that in college and did it in his rookie season.

"You look at how they utilize Marvin Mims in the backfield as well. Taking the top off the defense if you added Deebo Samuel. Now you can have him do a lot of that. You can go, you know, 11 personnel with his three wide receivers, one back, one tight end or O-one which is four receivers in one tight end and really still run the football effectively. So I like Deebo Samuel in Denver."

Samuel finished the 2024 season with 51 receptions on 81 targets for 670 yards (13.1 yards per catch) with three receiving touchdowns as well as 42 rushing attempts for 136 yards (3.2 yards per rush) and a rushing touchdown.

What teams make sense to trade for Deebo Samuel this offseason?

There are a few teams that make a lot of sense to trade for Samuel, and one of them would be the New England Patriots. They could sign him to a new contract once the trade goes through, with their cap space and need for a legitimate wide receiver to help Drake Maye.

Another team that made the NFC Championship Game was the Washington Commanders. They also have a lot of cap space to work with, and pairing Samuel with Terry McLaurin could create one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL. It would also help Jayden Daniels have another reliable target heading into his sophomore season.

