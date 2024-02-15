Ex-NYC Police Commissioner calls Travis Kelce a “moron” over TE’s resurfaced take on gun laws as Chiefs reel from Super Bowl parade shooting

Travis Kelce's take on gun control from 2015 has resurfaced in the wake of the shooting at the Super Bowl parade he was at on Wednesday. Whenever there is a mass shooting like that one, people often give their takes that more gun control is needed or that more guns are needed. Kelce falls into the former group.

After some shootings in Cleveland wrecked the community that year, Kelce opened up on what he believed via Cleveland.com:

"The [gun violence] rips my heart out. I have to side with LeBron [James] on this one. There needs to be more strict gun laws, especially when toddlers are dying. We can't have that in our communities, especially when a child's future is taken away."

Bernard Kerik, the 40th Police Commissioner of the New York City Police Department and a New York Times bestselling author, isn't a fan of that take. He brought up the resurfaced take from Kelce, which is now almost nine years old, and posted to X about it.

Kerik ripped into Kelce for his stance:

"What a moron! Stricter gun laws will not prevent those toddlers from dying because the shooters aren’t licensed gun owners. If you don’t want 'that' in your communities, then start locking people up for a change. You don’t need stricter gun laws, you need to enforce the ones they have."

It's unclear if Kerik knows this quote is not from present day or not. From 2015, when the Kansas City Chiefs star made his comments, until 2022, there were 19,000 people injured in mass shootings. There have reportedly already been 23 mass shootings in 2024 alone.

Travis Kelce opens up on parade shooting

The Kansas City Chiefs were just trying to celebrate their Super Bowl win when someone opened fire and killed one person, injuring 21 others. Many of the victims are children who were out of school to celebrate the Chiefs' win.

Fans came out to watch the parade and were shot

Travis Kelce didn't say what he did in 2015 about the shooting, but he took a moment to somberly reflect on what had transpired so close to him:

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

The police currently have three suspects in custody.