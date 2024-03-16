Ex-Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell takes a dig at Green Bay before joining rival 49ers in NFL free agency

De'Vondre Campbell is in the process of leaving the Green Bay Packers and joining the San Francisco 49ers in free agency. Having spent his time in Wisconsin from 2021, it will mark a change in scenery for him as he moves to the West Coast.

And he seems to be more than happy to leave his old franchise. It is said that nobody should burn their bridges but it is clear that he has no love for how the Packers' coaching staff used him. He wrote on an Instagram story,

"Someone is about to get a great football player that's been badly misused. O well, let's get it though!"

De'Vondre Campbell's hitch around the NFL continues with another NFC team

Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2016, De'Vondre Campbell has played on three teams and is now about to go on his fourth. He started his professional football career with the Atlanta Falcons and played with them until 2019. He then spent a solitary season in 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals before moving to the Green Bay Packers.

His move to the San Francisco 49ers now marks his fourth team in the NFL, all of them in the NFC. His latest move will also make it the second time that he will be playing in the NFC West after having spent time in Arizona. Since he is reportedly signing a 1-year contract with the 49ers, he could be on the move again soon. It remains to be seen if he might play in the AFC in the future.

Former Packers LB might be rewriting history before joining 49ers

De'Vondre Campbell has been a First Team All-Pro exactly once in his career and that came in 2021, in his first season in Green Bay. And that was also the first season Joe Barry was the defensive coordinator for the Packers. He was signed as a free agent even then and flourished under Barry, giving his NFL career a new lease of life.

Thereafter, the Packers' defense, as a whole, did not live up to expectations, leading to Barry's eventual removal this offseason. And the former defensive coordinator might be an easy target for De'Vondre Campbell since he was often harshly criticized by fans last season for some of his play-calling choices. But the linebacker had his best year as a Packers player under Joe Barry and taking a shot at his former coordinator and the coaching staff seems unnecessary.