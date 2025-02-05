Ex-Packers QB believes Kirk Cousins lied about injury to escape getting benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons are in a predicament, as the adage goes: If you have two quarterbacks, you don't have a quarterback. During last offseason, the team signed Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year, $180 million contract, but he was benched towards the end of the season for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was selected with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert took to social media to explain that the steep dropoff was not just due to something. Instead, he suggested that maybe Cousins was covering up for an injury to avoid being benched.

Kirk Cousins would play in 14 games for the Atlanta Falcons and completed 303-of-453 (66.9 percent) for 3,508 yards with 18 touchdowns to 16 interceptions in his first year before rupturing his Achilles tendon. Benkert's thought process is sound as Cousins seemingly hit a massive wall, having one touchdown to nine interceptions in his final nine games.

It will be intriguing to observe what comes next, as the Atlanta Falcons seem eager to evaluate Michael Penix Jr. in his second year.

Where is the best fit for Kirk Cousins?

Whether it is being traded or cut, it appears likely that Kirk Cousins will be with a different team for next season. One team that would make sense as a trade would be the Cleveland Browns as part of the return of a potential Myles Garrett trade.

The Browns need a quarterback and will likely not be offered another at the level of Cousins. However, they have the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft, so they can use that to get almost any player they want.

If Kirk Cousins is cut and is okay spending the year as a backup, do not count out a reunion with Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in the quarterback's first two seasons in the league with Washington. He could mentor Brock Purdy and be one of the top backups to regain some positive feelings for the following offseason.

