Following the end of a dismal season for the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill stunningly claimed he wanted to leave the team and join a franchise capable of competing for the Super Bowl. After his public demand, the two sides held discussions about their future together, and the wide receiver made a U-turn and pledged his allegiances to the franchise.

Despite Hill and the Dolphins hashing out their difference, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert believes the team could trade the veteran on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft.

He even named two potential suitors, saying in a post on X/Twiter:

"I would not be shocked to see the Dolphins trade Tyreek Hill on draft night. My ideal landing spots for him are Dallas and Baltimore. With Dallas, they get to add some fire power which they will need to compete in their division this year. It would also take eyes off of CeeDee Lamb - allowing for both of their efficiencies to go through the roof."

After pitching Hill joining the Dallas Cowboys, Benkert explained why the Baltimore Ravens would also be the ideal landing spot for the star wide receiver.

"With Baltimore, he would be able to join an aging roster to help close the gap in their AFC title run – and would be the best receiver Lamar Jackson has ever played with," Benkert added.

Tyreek Hill Contract: Why Dolphins could part ways with WR

Tyreek Hill has two years left on the three-year, $90 million extension he signed with the Dolphins in the 2024 offseason. The wide receiver turned 31 in March and is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career.

He finished the 2024 season with 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns. It not only marked the end of his four-year run with at least 1,200 receiving yards but also was the second-fewest he had managed in a year since his sophomore season.

If Hill is on the decline, the Dolphins could look to trade him this offseason as another underwhelming season may severely affect his trade value. No team in the league would part any significant assets for a 32-year-old wide receiver with a year left on his deal.

Do you think Tyreek Hill should look to move to Dallas or Baltimore? Should he stay in Miami for next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

