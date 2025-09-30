Ex-Packers QB mocks Aaron Glenn for rejecting Aaron Rodgers after Jets' abysmal performance on MNF vs. Dolphins

The New York Jets underwent a regime change in the 2025 offseason, bringing in a new head coach and general manager and revamping the roster. Four games in, however, it has shockingly not worked out at all.

On Monday, they lost three fumbles en route to a 21-27 loss at the similarly deteriorating divisional rival Miami Dolphins. After the game, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert ripped head coach Aaron Glenn for dumping his former teammate for a draft bust who has yet to start a playoff game and somehow performing even worse than Robert Saleh:

Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkert Aaron Glenn told Aaron Rodgers he wasn’t good enough for this Jets team 🤣🤣🤣

Justin Fields did score two touchdowns - one rushing and one passing to Garrett Wilson, but he also ate a costly fourth-down sack that led to the second of said fumbles.

Running back Braelon Allen also lost possession when Jack Jones and Minkah Fizpatrick conspired to strip him of the ball as he was charging to the endzone, and Isaiah Williams also botched the opening kickoff of the second half. All but one of those plays were punished by touchdowns

Another stat that hobbled the Jers, especially on offense, was 101 yards lost to 13 penalties.

