Ex-Packers QB proposes blockbuster Kyle Pitts for Jalen Ramsey trade between Falcons and Dolphins ahead of 2025 NFL draft

The 2025 NFL draft is just around the corner, and it will allow all 32 teams to add young talents to their rosters. However, before the grand annual event, which begins on Thursday, some teams are still keen on business with trades.

On Friday, NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported that the Atlanta Falcons could have an interest in trading Kyle Pitts to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey if they feel that the price is right.

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert appeared to urge Atlanta to send Pitts to Miami in exchange for Ramsey and demand whatever else they needed in return for the tight end.

"Send Pitts to Miami for him and whatever else they need," Benkert tweeted.

The Falcons drafted Pitts in the first round in 2021. He got off to a strong start in Atlanta, posting 1,000+ receiving yards, and earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.

However, Pitts' output has dropped ever since his rookie year. Last season, the tight end recorded 602 yards with a career-high four touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Meanwhile, Jalen Ramsey played in all 17 games for the Dolphins in the 2024 season, recording 60 tackles, 1.0 sacks, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. Despite putting up strong numbers, it was the first time that he didn't make the Pro Bowl since his rookie year in 2016.

Now, it will be interesting to see if the Falcons and Dolphins will look to do some business before the 2025 NFL draft.

A look at the full schedule for 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay

The 2025 NFL draft will begin on Thursday and run for three days. Day 1 of the event will feature only Round 1, while Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday. Day 3 will see players being selected from Rounds 4 to 7.

Here's a look at the draft schedule for this year:

Thursday, April 24: Round 1, 8 p.m. EDT

Friday, April 25: Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. EDT

Saturday, April 26: Rounds 4-7, Noon EDT

The 2025 NFL draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN2. Fans can also live stream the event on NFL+ and ESPN Deportes.

