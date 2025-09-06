  • home icon
  • Ex-Packers QB rips Patrick Mahomes, calls out referees' double standards as Chiefs QB doesn't get penalized for dirty play towards Chargers defender

By Andre Castillo
Published Sep 06, 2025 02:47 GMT
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes bulldozed a Chargers defenser for a rushing first down - Source: Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs have been accused of receiving favorable calls from game officials throughout their Super Bowl dynasty. And another seemingly emerged during Friday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

With just over ten minutes left, quarterback Patrick Mahomes rushed for a first down and sent cornerback Donte Jackson to the ground with a shoulder charge. In the aftermath, former Green Bay Packers quarterback and current video game YouTuber Kurt Benkert had some scathing words about the referees' failure to call a penalty:

Later on that drive, someone did get penalized - Chargers nose tackle Teair Tart, who was hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the helmet with an open hand, barely avoiding ejection:

Said drive ended in a touchdown rush by Mahomes, though Harrison Butker's extra point attempt went wide right.

Chiefs have a history with one referee in Brazil game vs. Chargers

The referee calling the game was Carl Cheffers, whom the Chiefs know very well, as recalled by A to Z Sports' Charles Goldman.

He was the one who called their 2016 Divisional Round matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With just under three minutes left, Spencer Ware scored a rushing touchdown to put the Chiefs just two points behind.

On the ensuing two-point attempt, however, Eric Fisher was called for holding. The second try failed, and the game ended with the Steelers winning 18-16. After the game, Travis Kelce condemned Cheffers during his media availability:

“It’s ignorance, the ref, No. 51 (Carl Cheffers), should never be allowed to wear a Zebra jersey again. He shouldn’t even be able to work at *expletive* Foot Locker.”
Cheffers would also call two Super Bowls involving the Chiefs. In LV, he and his crew set the single-game record for most penalties in the first half - 15. Eleven of them went against Kansas City, costing them 120 yards, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had only four for 39 and went on to win the game.

The, at LVII two years later, he was the one who flagged Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry for holding onto JuJu Smith-Schuster with seconds left in the game. Harrison Butker would go on to kick the decisive field goal.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

