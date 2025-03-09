Ex-Packers QB sends 5-word message on Vikings-Aaron Rodgers rumors ahead of 2025 NFL free agency

Aaron Rodgers is leaving the New York Jets after a very disappointing lone full season. Speculation has since emerged about him emulating his Green Bay predecessor Brett Favre in joining the Packers' most hated rivals, and a former teammate seems very intrigued by the prospect.

On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings were reported to be keen on courting the multiple-time MVP should they be unable to keep Daniel Jones beside JJ McCarthy. Rodgers' former Packers teammate/fellow quarterback and current YouTuber Kurt Benkert reacted to that report, writing:

"Aaron Rodgers in a dome (shaking hansds emoji)"

Based on Benkert's emoji, it seems he approves the fit of Rodgers playing at the Vikings' US Bank Stadium, which is a dome.

There are numbers to back up Rodgers' success in indoor settings. Pro Football Focus published an article in 2019 that had him as one of the NFL's top passers in domes, where the weather does not play a factor. He was particularly impressive on deep throws (20-plus yards), with his passer rating nearly three points higher than the second-place QB.

The report of the Vikings' potential interest in Rodgers comes amid the Seattle Seahawks' growing interest in Sam Darnold, whom the Vikings recently declined to franchise tag. The NFC West runners-up are themselves coming off trading erstwhile-starter Geno Smith to the quarterback-needy Las Vegas Raiders.

Rodgers has also been reportedly targeting the New York Giants, who themselves desperately need a quarterback after releasing Jones in the middle of the 2024 season. They hold the third overall pick of the upcoming draft.

CBS insider a proponent of Aaron Rodgers joining Vikings

Garrett Podell, an NFL writer for CBS, believes it makes plenty of sense for Aaron Rodgers to sign for a Vikings franchise still facing uncertainties about how its "quarterback of the future" will fare after a horrifically devastating knee injury canceled his rookie season before it even began.

Thus, he posits the organization giving its former biggest foe a one-year deal while JJ McCarthy sits again to study the nuances of the position - just as Rodgers did under Brett Favre.

Even better, current head coach Kevin O'Connell and his Packers counterpart Matt LaFleur each were once Sean McVay's offensive coordinator at the Los Angeles Rams, so it is not as if the quarterback will have to learn a completely different offensive system.

Podell concludes:

"There's no guarantee he'll play like an NFL MVP again, but Rodgers could play high-level football in Minnesota. Plus, he'll have plenty of motivation with the added bonus of facing the Green Bay Packers twice in a season and having the chance to outdo what Packers predecessor Brett Favre did in his stop with the Vikings."

In 17 games for the Jets in 2024, Aaron Rodgers completed 63% of his passes (368/584) for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He also posted a passer rating of 90.1 - his lowest when playing a full season.

