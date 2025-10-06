Ex-Packers QB spells doom for Geno Smith's future in NFL after disastrous outing in Raiders' blowout loss vs. Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders offense continued to suffer on Sunday, as veteran quarterback Geno Smith threw two more interceptions in the team's defeat to the Indianapolis Colts, bringing his total to a league-high nine picks.Smith's time in Las Vegas has been disappointing this season, as he has thrown more picks than touchdowns in the first five games. The Raiders are now 1-4 after five games and have also lost their last four games.Smith has already attracted a number of doubters as a result of his subpar play this season, and he gained another one while Sunday's game against the Colts was going on.Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert declared on X that &quot;it's over for Geno Smith&quot; after the embarrassing 40-6 loss to Indianapolis.&quot;It’s over for Geno Smith. Just a turnover machine no matter what way you spin it at this point,&quot; Benkert posted.Smith, who turns 35 this week, has thrown five interceptions in the past two games. He completed 25 of the 36 passes he attempted in Week 5 for 228 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns.Brought in on a two-year, $75 million contract in the offseason, Smith has thrown for 1,176 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. His quarterback rating of 38.6 puts him in 28th place among the league's starting quarterbacks.Geno Smith insists he doesn't get affected by what critics sayFans of the Las Vegas Raiders hoped that Geno Smith would only get better after his impressive performance in Week 1. However, the quarterback has shown since then that he's no longer the player he used to be when he was selected to two Pro Bowls.The Raiders are currently a dreadful 1–4, with their offense struggling and their level of motivation quickly deteriorating, partly due to the quarterback's inefficiency thus far. Following another subpar showing on Sunday, it now appears that what was once thought to be a reliable veteran presence has now become a regular source of frustration for Las Vegas’ fans.After the Raiders' 34-point loss in Week 5, their third double-digit loss of the season, fans flooded social media with demands for a quarterback change. After the game, though, Smith told reporters that he isn't bothered by what people outside are saying about him.“As the quarterback of this team, I hate where we are. I hate how it looks,” Smith said. “What the outside world thinks cannot get to me. On the inside, I know what we’re doing and where we’re going. We just have to stay focused.”Even with mounting pressure on Smith, coach Pete Carroll reiterated his trust in the quarterback, making it clear that no changes will be made at the position.