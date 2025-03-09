Ex-Packers VP lays out major repercussions for Saints after Derek Carr's $40,000,000 move

The New Orleans Saints is one of the teams that are not cap-compliant with the official league year about to begin. However, Derek Carr's contract could be key in managing the situation.

Ad

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that the New Orleans Saints are expected to convert most of the money due to Carr into a signing bonus, which would take the $40 million he is owed this season off their books for salary cap purposes.

Former Green Bay Packers vice president Andrew Brandt retweeted the news report and gave his opinion on how it guarantees that Derek Carr will be remaining with the New Orleans Saints this offseason.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

There were reports that the team approached Carr in regards to taking a pay cut. Teams can restructure contracts without a player's approval and it is unknown at this time if Derek Carr approved of this or if this was the front office making the decision.

Carr was limited to 10 games last season due to injury and finished completing 189-of-279 (67.7%) of his passes for 2,145 yards with 15 passing touchdowns to five interceptions. It will be interesting to see what Carr's future with the New Orleans Saints looks like.

Ad

Will Derek Carr be the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in Week 1?

The New Orleans Saints are in a position where things are changing as new coach Kellen Moore could be viewing changes to the roster. However, it is expected that Derek Carr will remain the starting quarterback to open the season with the team while Spencer Rattler will be the backup.

Ad

Carr's contract has him tied to the team through the 2026 season as he has a base salary of $40 million in 2026 with a cap hit of $61.45 million. The Saints had a potential out in the contract this offseason but elected to bring him back.

New Orleans is still looking to try and compete in 2025 and their best chance is having Carr under center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.