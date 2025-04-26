Shedeur Sanders was expected to be either the first or second quarterback taken off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. The reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year was touted as a potential top-five pick and, according to ESPN projections, had less than 3% chance of being left undrafted on Day 1.

Ad

However, Sanders was not only left on the board at the end of the first round, but also found no suitors on Day 2. More astonishingly, five quarterbacks — Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel — have already been drafted through the first three rounds, meaning teams have intentionally passed on the former Colorado Buffaloes star, despite most evaluations ranking him as no worse than the second-best signal-caller in the class.

Ad

Trending

Sanders' stunning drop has left most analysts, fans, and even players perplexed. However, former Green Bay Packers Vice President of Player Finance and General Counsel Andrew Brandt gave a plausible explanation about why the quarterback has yet to be picked. On X, he wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"One thing to note about NFL teams that may be relevant to Sanders: No team wants attention, potential drama with a backup. Teams will put up with a lot for top players; it's part of the game. But not for backups."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brandt noted that Sanders isn't the first signal-caller to be blackballed due to the media attention they bring everywhere they go. He added:

"This was an issue with [Colin] Kaepernick, even [Tim] Tebow. Just not worth it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deion Sanders astonished about Saints snubbing Shedeur Sanders

Among those most perplexed about Shedeur's slide in the draft is his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Buffaloes' head coach Deion Sanders. He was by his son's side on both days, hoping to hear his name called.

Deion was seemingly expecting the New Orleans Saints to draft Shedeur with the 40th pick. However, much to his disappointment, the team opted for Tyler Shough, who'll turn 26 before the 2025 NFL season commences. His live reaction to the pick was filmed on camera and was part of his son Deion Sanders Jr.'s latest vlog. The Hall of Famer shook his head and muttered, "Wow," multiple times, visibly distraught about his son's ordeal.

Ad

Shedeur is the highest-rated prospect left on the draft board on Day 3 by some distance. However, there are no guarantees that he'll find any takers before the draft festivities conclude at the end of Round 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Param Nagda Param Nagda is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with an MSc. in Sports Management and Business Analytics and over four years of experience in the field. Having been a sports fan all his life, pivoting to writing about it was a natural transition.



Param does not have a favorite NFL team as such and finds this to be an aid in writing from a completely objective perspective.



That doesn't detract from his love for the sport and Param's favorite Super Bowl was between the Patriots and Seahawks in early 2015. Tom Brady and the Patriots mounting a fourth-quarter comeback and Russell Wilson throwing the game-deciding pick right at the end is arguably the greatest Super Bowl moment ever.



When not writing about the NFL, Param supports a number of teams in many sports and enjoys fantasy football. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place