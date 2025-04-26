Shedeur Sanders was expected to be either the first or second quarterback taken off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. The reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year was touted as a potential top-five pick and, according to ESPN projections, had less than 3% chance of being left undrafted on Day 1.
However, Sanders was not only left on the board at the end of the first round, but also found no suitors on Day 2. More astonishingly, five quarterbacks — Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel — have already been drafted through the first three rounds, meaning teams have intentionally passed on the former Colorado Buffaloes star, despite most evaluations ranking him as no worse than the second-best signal-caller in the class.
Sanders' stunning drop has left most analysts, fans, and even players perplexed. However, former Green Bay Packers Vice President of Player Finance and General Counsel Andrew Brandt gave a plausible explanation about why the quarterback has yet to be picked. On X, he wrote:
"One thing to note about NFL teams that may be relevant to Sanders: No team wants attention, potential drama with a backup. Teams will put up with a lot for top players; it's part of the game. But not for backups."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Brandt noted that Sanders isn't the first signal-caller to be blackballed due to the media attention they bring everywhere they go. He added:
"This was an issue with [Colin] Kaepernick, even [Tim] Tebow. Just not worth it."
Deion Sanders astonished about Saints snubbing Shedeur Sanders
Among those most perplexed about Shedeur's slide in the draft is his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Buffaloes' head coach Deion Sanders. He was by his son's side on both days, hoping to hear his name called.
Deion was seemingly expecting the New Orleans Saints to draft Shedeur with the 40th pick. However, much to his disappointment, the team opted for Tyler Shough, who'll turn 26 before the 2025 NFL season commences. His live reaction to the pick was filmed on camera and was part of his son Deion Sanders Jr.'s latest vlog. The Hall of Famer shook his head and muttered, "Wow," multiple times, visibly distraught about his son's ordeal.
Shedeur is the highest-rated prospect left on the draft board on Day 3 by some distance. However, there are no guarantees that he'll find any takers before the draft festivities conclude at the end of Round 7.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place